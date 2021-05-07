North Decatur's junior high boys track team finished third at the Tri Invitational. Tri took first with 59 followed by Blue River 56, North 39 and Daleville 29.
North had several personal bests on the day.
Eli Weisenbach placed third in the 110M hurdle with a PR of "21.2. Marshall Snell placed second in the 400m with 1:06.44.
Cooper Parmer ran :27.44 to place second in the 200m.
North's 4 x 100m relay team consisting of Parmer, Snell, Logan O'Dell, and Kaysar Bowles placed second with a time of :54.71.
Parmer won the high jump with a PR of 5-2.
Adam Wade placed third in the high jump with a PR of 4-2.
O'Dell long jumped 14-8 to take second place.
Parmer's discuss throw of 86-5 was good enough to earn him second place.
Information provided.
