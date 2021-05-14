WALDRON - The North Decatur Junior High boys track team finished second in the Mid-Hoosier Conference meet. Waldron took top honors with 97 followed by North 82, Southwestern 81, South Decatur 59, Edinburgh 51, Hauser 50 and Morristown 46.
Marshall Snell was eighth in the 100 at :13.72 and third in the 400 at 1:02.47..
Cooper Parmer finished second in the 200 in :26.49, third in the discus with a distance of 88-8 and first in the high jump at 5-2.
Kaysar Bowles took 10th in the 200 at 29.92.
Conner Goolsby finished eighth in the 400 with a time of 1:11.37.
Logan O'Dell finished seventh in the 800 in 2:50.27 and fourth in the long jump at 14-7.75.
Eli Weisenbach finished second in the 1600 with a time of 5:55.68 and third in the 110 hurdles in :20.87.
Brad Kreiger won the shot put with a distance of 39-0.5.
The 4x100 relay team of Parmer, Snell, O'Dell and Bowles took first in :52.92.
The 4x400 relay team of Snell, Goolsby, Bowles and Weisenbach finished second in 4:35.77.
