In the three team junior high track meet, Jac-Cen-Del held off North Decatur and St. Louis. JCD tallied 46 points followed by North with 43 and St. Louis 38.

Brad Krieger placed first in the long jump with a personal best 15-4 jump and Logan O'Dell jumped 14-0 to place third.

The discus was tightly contested with only 15 inches separating first and third place. Cooper Parmer came away with third after throwing 81-3.

North's Eli Weisenbach placed first in the 110 hurdles with a personal best of 21.3 seconds and Adam Wade placed second at 23.8.

Krieger placed third in the 100m dash at 13.5 seconds.

Weisenbach also managed a 5:58 1600m to finish second.

In the 400m dash, Weisenbach finished third at 1:12.5.

Parmer won the high jump clearing 5-0.

Nathan O'Dell finished third in the 800m run with a personal best of 2:55.4.

Parmer finished second in the 200m dash in 28.2 seconds.

-Information provided.

