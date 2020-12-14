North Decatur’s eighth-grade boys opened the 2020-21 basketball season with a 37-26 win over visiting Eastern Hancock in the opening round of a round robin event. The Chargers led by two points after one quarter and by eight at half-time. The Chargers saw the lead cut to six points at the end of third quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter and winning by 11 points.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Cooper Parmer with 24 points and four rebounds. Hudson Herbert added nine points to go along with three rebounds and a blocked shot. Brayden Hancock added four points, one rebound and one steal. Other contributors were Brady Mauer with one rebound and one assist and Brad Krieger added six rebounds for the Chargers.
The Chargers started Game 2 of the round robin jumping out to an 11-8 lead on visiting Edinburgh after one quarter and led 24-15 at halftime. The third quarter saw the lead extend to nine before closing out the game with a 10-6 run to finish the final quarter of action.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Hunter Hudson and Cooper Parmer, both with 13 points each. Hudson also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal while running the Charger offense. In addition to 13 points, Parmer finished with eight rebounds and one assist. Also contributing to the win for the Chargers were Brady Mauer with 11 points seven rebounds, one steal and one block; Mason Morris with two points, one assist, one steal and one block; Brad Krieger had a team high 12 rebounds and five points; Owen Eldridge contributed two rebounds; and Marshall Snell added one rebound.
After starting the season 2-0, the Chargers built on that momentum and jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the opening quarter on visiting South Ripley. The Chargers led 25-11 at the half. Consistent play in the third quarter allowed North to extend the lead to 20 before finishing with a 21-point victory.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Hudson Herbert 13 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Parmer added 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brady Mauer added seven points and three rebounds. Brayden Hancock added five points and one rebound. Mason Morris had four points and two steals. Owen Eldridge contributed two points and three rebounds. Brad Krieger had two points and five5 rebounds. Marshall Snell finished with one point, two rebounds and one steal.
After starting the season 3-0, the Charger were defeated at Hauser in a highly competitive game. Cold shooting in the first and third quarters contributed to the 35-31 loss.
The Chargers were led by Cooper Parmer with 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals. Brady Mauer added nine points and three rebounds. Brad Krieger had four points and 11 rebounds. Mason Morris had two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal and Hudson Herbert added one rebound and one assist.
Bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the eighth-grade Chargers defeated Benjamin Rush 46-16 with a very balanced offensive attack.
Cooper Parmer led the team with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals. Brayden Hancock added seven points. Mason Morris had six points, two rebounds and one assist. Hudson Herbert had four points, two assists and one steal. Brady Mauer scored four points. Brad Krieger added two points and two rebounds. Marshall Snell had two points, three rebounds and one assist and Landon Schwartzentruber finished with two points, three rebounds and one steal.
Building on solid all-around team play in their previous game, the eighth-grade Chargers played well on the way to a 56-30 win over St. Mary's.
Contributing to the win, Cooper Parmer had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals; Brayden Hancock 13 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal; Brady Mauer 10 points and four rebounds; Hudson Herbert five points, two rebounds and one steal; Marshall Snell five points, four rebounds and two steals; Brad Krieger four points, three rebounds and one steal; Mason Morris three points, one rebound and two assists; Brayden Smith two points; Landon Schwartzentruber two rebounds; and Owen Eldridge one rebound. The Chargers are now 5-1 on the season.
