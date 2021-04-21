North Decatur’s junior high girls track team fell to Tri 63-44.
The 400 meter relay and the 1600 meter relay teams both took second place.
Madi Allen took first place in high jump and long jump, second place for the 1600 meter run, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Sydney Rohls took first place for disc and second place for high jump.
Sarah Moeller took first place for hurdles, third place for the 1600 meter run, and was part of the 1600 meter relay.
Kara Lowe took third place for the 400 meter run and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Zoey Hersley took fourth place in the 400 meter run and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Clare Kinker took second place in the 800 meter run and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Hannah Gorrell took first place for the 100 meter dash, third place for the 800 meter run, and was part of the 400 relay.
Breanna McBride took third place for the 100 meter dash and fourth place in the 200 meter dash.
Jewell Versman took second place in the 200 meter dash.
Emma Schoettmer took third place in shot put and fourth place in disc.
3-team meet
The North Decatur Junior High girls track team took first place at the three-way meet at Jac-Cen-Del. North took first with 58 points. St. Louis took second place with 43 points and JC took third with 24 points.
The 400 meter relay team took first place and the 1600 meter relay team took second place.
Madi Allen took first place in high jump and long jump.
Sydney Rohls took second place in the high jump and discus.
Sarah Moeller took second place in the hurdles, third place for the 1600 meter run, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Breanna McBride took third place in the 100 meter dash and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Emma Schoetmer took third place for shot put.
Cecilia Barber took fourth place in shot put and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Anna Mauer took fourth place for discus.
Olivia Reisman took second place in the 400 run and fourth place in the 200 meter dash.
Dottie Robbins took third place in the 400 run, third place for the 200 meter dash, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Zoey Hersley took fourth place in the 400 meter run and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Clare Kinker took first place in the 800 meter run and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Leila Leffel took fourth place in the 800 meter run.
