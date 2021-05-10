LEWISVILLE - The North Decatur junior high girls put up a good fight Wednesday night at the Titan Invitational. The young Lady Chargers placed second out of four teams.
Tri took first place with 63 points, Blue River got third place with 32 points, and Daleville got fourth place with 29 points.
The 400 meter relay team took first place and the 1600 meter relay team took second place.
Sarah Moeller took first place in the hurdles, fourth place in the 1600 meter run, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Dottie Robbins took fifth place in the hurdles and fifth place in the long jump.
Hannah Gorrell took third place in the 100 meter dash, second place in the 200 meter dash, and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Jewell Versman took sixth place in the 1600 meter run with a new PR of 6:58 and sixth place in the 200 meter dash.
Clare Kinker took second place in the 400 meter run with a new PR of 1:13, third place in the 800 meter run, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Madi Allen took first place in the high jump and second place in the long jump.
Sydney Rohls took first place in the shot put, second place in the discus, fourth place in the high jump, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Emma Schoettmer got third place in shot put.
Jo Whitaker got third place in discus.
-Information provided.
