BATESVILLE - The North Decatur Junior High girls track team placed second in the three-way meet Monday at Batesville.
For North, the 800 relay team finished second and the 1600 relay team took first place.
Madi Allen placed first in the long jump and the high jump, and third place in the 800 meter run. Madi was also part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Sarah Moeller placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Hannah Gorrell placed second in the 100 meter dash.
Clare Kinker placed fourth in the 800 meter dash.
Jewell Versman placed fourth in the 200 meter dash.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.