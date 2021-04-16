NDJH golf
The North Decatur Junior High golf team opened the season Thursday with a 232-244 victory over St. Louis.
Owen Eldridge was the medalist with a 44. Other scores included Brayden Yeager 52, Brady Mauer 65, Scott Morford 72 and Jacob Gearhart 71.
NDJH boys track
The North Decatur Junior High boys track team was defeated Thursday by Tri 60-46.
Brad Krieger won the 100-meter dash in 13.0. Marshall Snell finished third.
Eli Weisenbach ran a 5:53 1600 to place second in a highly contested race.
The 400 relay team consisting of Krieger, Cooper Parmer, Snell, and Kaysar Bowles ran a 53.7 to take first place.
Connor Goolsby finished second in the 400 dash. Parmer won the 200 dash with a time of 28.8 seconds.
Logan O'Dell (first at 14-2) and Krieger (second with 14-0) dominated the long jump, while Parmer (first with 4-10) and Snell (second with a jump of 4-4) prevailed in the high jump.
NDJH girls track
North Decatur's junior high girls track team defeated Benjamin Rush Middle School 57-43.
All relay teams took first place in their events. The 3200 meter relay team had a time of 13:29. The 1600 meter relay team had a time of 5:07. The 400 meter relay team had a time of 1:02.
Madi Allen placed first in high jump with a height of 4-6, first place in long jump with a length of 12-7 and first place in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:20. Allen was also part of the1600 meter relay team.
Sydney Rohls placed first in discus with a length of 62-1 and second place in high jump with a height of 4-0. Rohls was also part of the 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams.
Sarah Moeller place first in the hurdles with a time of 20.42 and placed third for the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:52. Moeller was also part of the1600 meter relay team.
Hannah Gorrell placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.13. Gorrell was also part of the 400 meter relay team.
Zoey Hersley placed second in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:24. Heersley was also part of the 400 meter relay team.
Kara Lowe placed third in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:29. Lowe was also part of the 400 meter relay team.
Clare Kinker placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:28. Kinker was also part of the1600 meter relay team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.