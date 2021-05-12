GREENSBURG - On Monday night, the North Decatur junior high golf team played at North Branch (Meadow) against Immanuel Lutheran.
The Chargers won the match with a season low of 208 to Immanuel Lutheran's 240.
The individual low medalist of the evening was Owen Eldridge with a 45.
Other scores for North included Brady Mauer 48, Brayden Yeager 52, Scott Morford 63, Micah Smith 64, Jacob Gearhart 69 and Shelby Whitlock 66.
-Information provided.
