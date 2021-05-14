BROOKVILLE - On Wednesday, the North Decatur Junior High golf team traveled to Brook Hill Golf Club to face Franklin County Middle School on the front nine of the course.
Franklin County edged the young Chargers 199-203. That was a season best for North.
Scores for North included Owen Eldridge 42, Brady Mauer 54, Brayden Yeager 49, Scott Morford 58, Micah Smith 66, Jacob Gearhart 65 and Shelby Whitlock 66.
Ayden Billingsley of South Decatur finished with a 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.