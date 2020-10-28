The North Decatur Junior High soccer club, comprised of kids from North Decatur, South Decatur and St. Mary's Catholic School finished its third season recently. The club finished their season 7-0-1.
Award recipients included: J.R. Frensemeier, Most Improved; Eli Weisenbach, Best Midfielder; Lucas Kramer, Hustle Award; Cy Miller, Charger Award; Jacob Schneider, Best Defender; Joey Yake, Best Forward; and Not Pictured, Dorothy Robbins, Mental Attitude.
Coaches this season included Taylor Reed, Sidney RIcke and Chris O'Dell.
North outscored the opponents 36 to 8, with 21 assists. The team also tallied 41 saves. Team members took 203 shots on goal compared to their opponents 60 shots on goal for the season.
-Information provided
