GREENSBURG - The North Decatur Junior High Soccer Club traveled to Greensburg in hopes of retaining the coveted County Cup trophy for the third year in a row.
In a hard fought battle, the Chargers overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat the host Pirates by a final score of 6-3.
A Joey Yake goal in the first half was all the Charger offense could muster despite controlling the offensive side of the ball.
The Chargers came to life in the second half. Cy Miller got the equalizer three minutes into the second half to knot the game up at 2-2.
The Chargers never looked back as the Miller brother duo of Cy and Jacoby each netted two goals. Lucas Kramer scored the other second half goal for the Chargers.
Solid keeper play from Joey Yake and Eli Weisenbach along with the tenacious defensive back play from J.R. Frensemeier, Dot Robbins, Ellie Grote, and Jacob Schneider proved to wear down the Pirate offense.
The Charger offense recorded 25 shots on goal led by Cy and Jacoby Miller’s two goals each. Cy also recorded three assists and Jacoby added two.
Despite being swarmed by a host of Chargers all evening, John Robbins still tallied two goals and one assist to lead the Pirates. Ethan Smith netted the other Pirate goal.
-Information provided
