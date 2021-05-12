In junior high track action against Edinburgh and South Decatur, North's girls finished second and the boys finished third.
For the girls, South was first with 67 followed by North and then Edinburgh.
Both North relay teams took second place. The 400 meter relay had a time of 1:01 and the 1600 meter relay team had a time of 5:22.
Kara Lowe took third place in high jump with a PR of 4-4 and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Sydney Rohls took fourth place in the high jump, first place in shot put and first place in discus.
Anna Mauer took second place in discus with a new PR of 60-1.
Cecilia Barber took third place in discus, third place in shot put, and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Emma Schoettmer took fourth place in the shot put.
Jo Whitaker took fifth place in the discus.
Sarah Moeller took first place in the 1600 meter run, second place in the 800 meter run with a PR of 3:02.8, and second place in the hurdles.
Dottie Robbins took third place in the hurdles.
Hannah Gorrell took third place in the 100 meter dash, second place in the 200 meter dash with a new PR of :31.56, and was part of the 400 meter relay team.
Breanna McBride took fourth place in the 100 meter dash.
Jewell Verseman took second place in the 1600 and fourth place in the 200 meter dash.
Clare Kinker took first place in the 800 meter run, second place in the 400 meter dash with a new PR of 1:13, and was part of the 1600 meter relay team.
Olivia Reisman took fourth place in the 400 meter dash.
For the boys, just seven points separated the three teams.
For North, Cooper Parmer won the high jump with a jump of 5-0. Parmer also finished second in the discus with a throw of 86-5.
Logan O'Dell long jumped a PR 14-9 to place third.
Eli Weisenbach ran :23.4 to place second in the 110m hurdle while he ran a PR 5:56 to win the 1600m run.
Marshall Snell ran a PR 1:04.5 in the 400 for first place while Conner Goolsby ran 1:12 to place second.
Logan O'Dell ran a PR of 2:49 to place second in the 800 while Adam Wade ran a PR of 2:53 to place third.
Parmer ran a PR of :26.65 to place second in the 200.
The 1600m relay team consisting of Marshall Snell, Conner Goolsby, Kayser Bowles, and Eli Weisenbach ran a PR of 4:50 to place second.
