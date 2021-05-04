SHELBYVILLE – The North Decatur Junior High track teams won Monday's three-way meet with Southwestern and St. Louis.
Boys results
Eli Weisenbach placed first in the hurdles with a time of 20.82 seconds, while Adam Wade placed third with a PR time of 23.53.
Cooper Parmer won the 200 in 26.91 and won the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. He also finished second in discus (92-6).
Marshall Snell placed second in the high jump (4-4), and third in the 100 and 400.
Kaysar Bowles fourth in the 100 in 13.94.
Eli Weisinbach placed fourth in the 1600 in 5:58.
Logan O'Dell (2:50) and Adam Wade (2:55) placed third and fourth in the 800. O'Dell took second in the long jump at 13-2, while Brad Kreiger placed third (12-4).
North swept the placings in the high jump, with Parmer first, Snell second and Wade third.
Krieger won shot put (33-10), while Tyler Steven placed fourth (23-4).
Girls results
The 4x100 meter relay team got a new PR with a time of 1:00. The 4x400 relay team also got a PR with a time of 5:09.
Sarah Moeller took first place in the hurdles with a PR of 19.0, second place in the 1600 and was part of the 4x400 relay.
Hannah Gorrel took first in the 200 with a new PR of 30.59, second place in the 100 and was part of the 4x100 relay team.
Jewell Verseman got third in the 1600 with a new PR of 7:02, and fourth in the 200 with a PR of 32.72.
Sydney Rohls won discus, took second in shot put with a new PR of 24-5, second in the high jump, and she was part of the 4x400 relay team.
Olivia Reisman took third in the 400 with a new PR of 1:19.
Ava Lecher got fourth in the 400 with a new PR of 1:21.
Madi Allen won the 800 with a new PR of 2:44. She also won the high jump with a PR of 4-8 and took first in the long jump, plus was part of the 4x400 relay team.
Clare Kinker took second in the 800 with a new PR of 2:48 and was part of both relay teams.
Dottie Robbins took third in long jump.
Kara Lowe took fourth in long jump.
Emma Schoettmer took fourth in discus and third in shot put with a PR of 22-9.
