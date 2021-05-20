In the cross-county rivalry between North Decatur and South Decatur, North's Haley Arthur pitched a no-hitter against the Lady Cougars in an 11-0 victory.
Arthur finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk in five innings.
North six runs in the third inning. The offensive was led by Raegan Nobbe, Macy Scudder, Kennedy Stier, and Kaylin Muckerheide, who all drove in runs.
North scored in the first inning, when Muckerheide laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run.
Dyer took the loss for South, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out three.
North's Keisha Crosland added a home run in the fourth inning.
Swain led North with three hits in four at bats. North didn't commit a single error in the field.
