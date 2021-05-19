ST. LEON – North Decatur’s girls track team traveled to East Central on Tuesday for the IHSAA Sectional 24.
East Central won the team title with 160 followed by Batesville 115, Greensburg 84, Lawrenceburg 49.5, Franklin County 49, Jac-Cen-Del 36, South Dearborn 35.5, South Ripley 27, Oldenburg 20, South Decatur 14.5, Rising Sun 14, North Decatur 13.5 and Milan 6.
Abigail Hartman tied in third place with a height of 4-10 in high jump.
Anna Burkhart took third in long jump with a distance of 16-3.50.
Jenna Walton crossed the line seventh in the 1600 with a time of 6:11.88.
Hartman and Burkhart advance to the regional meet next Tuesday at Franklin Community High School.
