BATESVILLE - In the fifth straight road game to start the season, the Lady Chargers traveled to Batesville Saturday. A 20-3 run in the second quarter by North Decatur propelled the Lady Chargers to a 64-57 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
North improves to 2-3 on the season. Batesville drops to 1-2.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Alyson Peters led the way for the Lady Bulldogs, pouring in nine points in the first eight minutes of action. The Lady Chargers stayed in the game early by getting to the charity stripe. Five of the seven North points came from the free throw line. Ella Kunz had five in the quarter for North.
An 18-0 run in the second quarter was the difference in the game. Five Lady Chargers got in the scoring column in the second quarter, led by Kunz with four buckets for eight points. Madelyn Bohman hit a 3-pointer en route to five points in the second. Kelsey Haley also connected from long range and Madi Allen and Sydney Rohls both added a bucket.
Claire Saner had all three points for Batesville in the quarter. At the half, the Lady Chargers led 27-16.
The teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter. Batesville outscored the Lady Chargers 17-15. Cora Deputy hit a pair of 3-pointers. Sophie Gesell chipped in with five points and Lydia Haskamp had four points.
North countered with five players scoring in the quarter, led by Allen with five points and Bohman with four points.
After three quarters, North led 42-33.
Batesville poured in 24 points in the final eight minutes, but North added 22 points to hold off any Lady Bulldog rally. Gesell had 13 points in the quarter, including 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Emma Weiler hit a 3-pointer and two free throws for Batesville, but the early lead was too much for the Lady Bulldogs to overcome.
Allen added nine points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Chargers hit 11 free throws in the fourth quarter in sealing the 64-57 victory. Clare Kinker was solid from the line to put the game away.
For the Lady Chargers, Kunz finished with 20 points followed by Allen 17, Bohman nine, Haley eight, Kinker seven and Rohls three.
Gesell led Batesville with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Peters finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Deputy tallied eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Weiler had seven points, two rebounds and three assists. Haskamp added four points, six boards and four steals. Marlee Obermeyer had four points and one rebound and Saner had three points and one rebound.
Batesville won the junior varsity game 34-23.
For Batesville, Saner had nine points followed by Obermeyer seven, Cora Roth six, Rhea Miller five, Lexiyne Harris three, Lucy Abplanalp two and Alyssa Nobbe two.
For the Lady Chargers, Ally Whitaker led the way with 10 points followed by Jo Whitaker six. Brook Mauer hit a 3-pointer and Emma Schoettmer had two points. Blanca Akba scored for her first points of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.