WESTPORT — After winning a combined 11 games in Kendall Wildey’s first two seasons at South Decatur, the Cougars exploded for 24 wins.
What was the reason for the breakthrough?
“A lot of energy,” Wildey said.
The Cougars flew around the court for 32 minutes, employing a full-court press and trying to take as many shots as possible. They went 24-2 in the 2019-20 season, won conference and claimed their first sectional championship in over a decade.
The challenge they face this season is not resting on their laurels, while also looking to replace their starting point guard who was their primary vocal leader.
“The seniors we had last year were a great group in terms of bringing leadership and holding players accountable for working hard in practice, doing the right things,” Wildey said. “Dominic (Walters) was a great point guard – of course that helped. Just the way they gelled. The chemistry was great, they got along great.
“To be honest, we’re looking for somebody to step up and really take charge of being that leader right now.”
Senior Lane Lauderbaugh is one player who will have a big impact on how well the Cougars fare this season. At 6-foot-6, he’s the Cougars’ tallest player, growing an inch since last year.
Lauderbaugh averaged a team-high 23.2 points and 11.2 rebounds as a junior. He also posted 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Junior Hunter Johnson is another player who will have a big impact for the Cougars. The 6-2 shooting guard averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals a year ago.
If Lauderbaugh stays healthy and the Cougars continue playing games this season, he’ll likely become the school’s all-time scoring leader. However, Johnson could very well break that mark a year later.
“Those two are extremely talented offensively,” Wildey said. “As long as they stay healthy and can play, they’re gonna do some crazy good things for us.”
The Cougars have five seniors on their roster: Lauderbaugh, Tyler Sporleder, Parker Marion, Chase Boswell and Layne Skinner.
Sporleder is another returning starter. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals last year.
Boswell and junior Evan Wullenweber are also returning lettermen, and they split time in starting roles last year. Boswell is listed at 6-0 and 170 pounds, but will have to help guard opposing post players.
“We just don’t have true post people right now,” Wildey said.
Wullenweber, like Johnson, is an outside shooting threat. He sunk 44 trifectas last year and averaged 7.2 points.
Joining Johnson and Wullenweber in the junior class is Drew Diekhoff, a 6-3 forward.
Sophomores include Luke Burton, Dale Peters and Avery Seeger.
Jacob Scurggs is the lone freshman on the varsity roster, and he could help fill a point guard role.
The players said beating North Decatur on their home floor to win sectional was an amazing feeling. Unfortunately, they didn’t the chance to compete at regional when the pandemic canceled the season.
Johnson said the Cougars know it’s a new year with a new team.
“We had success last year; that was last year and this is a new year,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to put all of that behind us and get a fresh start to this year, work hard and do what we want to do.”
South averaged 87.8 points per game last year, while allowing 70.2.
Wildey, who is entering his 17th season as a varsity coach, has always liked to push the tempo offensively. However, last year was the first where they pushed it that hard with constant defensive pressure.
The Cougars opened their season Saturday at Mississinewa, a 3A school a couple hours to the north. It was a close game at halftime, but Mississinewa broke it open in the third and won 95-74.
Wildey said rust was definitely a factor, while also acknowledging they lost to a better team. South practiced for a week to start, had to stop for two weeks when Decatur County shuttered athletics because of COVID cases, then had a week to practice before the game.
“Not being able to play in a scrimmage hurt us a lot,” Sporleader said. “I feel like we would have been able to play a lot better in the game.”
The Cougars won 14 straight wins last year before their first loss, a 108-73 blowout at Greensburg. The Pirates also went on to win a sectional title.
The two squads will meet Saturday at South Decatur. Greensburg is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, while South is No. 10 in 2A.
South will also host Milan on Friday. Attendance for both games this weekend is limited and no walk-up tickets will be sold, Cougars athletic director Willard Rice said.
Family members of the players and cheerleaders, as well school personnel, will be allowed to attend. Milan and Greensburg will each get 125 tickets to allocate.
Wildey said he isn’t sure if the Cougars will be able to employ that defensive style every game this year. Certain teams – like Greensburg – exploited it by constantly feeding mismatches.
“We’ll pick and choose when we do it, mix up some things defensively,” Wildey said. “But we’re still going to fast break as much as we can.”
Repeating as Mid-Hoosier Conference and sectional champs are team goals.
“Winning sectionals was definitely awesome,” Lauderbaugh said. “I’ll never forget that, for sure. Hopefully we can run it back this year.”
