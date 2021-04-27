BATESVILLE - North Decatur junior high school boys track team competed with 11 athletes Monday instead of its normal 13, finishing second in a three-way meet with Batesville and St. Louis.
Cooper Parmer tied for first place in the high jump with a jump at 5 feet. Parmer also personal-best 2 minutes, 31.56 seconds to take second in the 800 meters and he threw 76-0 in discus to finish third.
Marshall Snell ran 13.95 to place third in the 100-meter dash, while Kaysar Bowles placed fourth with a time of 14.35.
Eli Weisenbach ran 22.07 to take third in the 110 hurdles, with Adam Wade placing fourth at 24.15s. Weisenbach also finished third in the 200 in 29.19, with Kaysar Bowles tight on his heels with a fourth-place time of 29.76.
Logan O'Dell jumped 13-11 to tie for second place in the long jump.
Marshall Snell ran a personal best 1:04.87 to take second in the 400.
