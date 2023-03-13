HUNTINGBURG - There is a reason that many around the state feel that Linton-Stockton is one of the best teams in Indiana regardless of class. The Class A No. 1 Miners showed why Saturday in knocking off North Decatur 62-33 at the Southridge Regional.
Linton-Stockton (27-1) advances to the Southport Semistate to face Parke Heritage (19-9). North ends the season at 21-6.
The Miners got on the board first as Central Florida recruit Joey Hart completed a traditional three point play. North answered with a bucket by Lance Nobbe. The Miners scored the next five points before a drive by North's Kaden Muckerheide cut the deficit to 8-4.
After a Hart 3-pointer, Conner Linkmeyer answered for North with a 3-pointer. Hart drained another bomb and hit two free throws to push the Miners' lead to 16-7. Two Nobbe free throws capped the first quarter with the Chargers trailing 16-9.
Hart opened the scoring in the second quarter, but Blake Spears hit from deep to cut the deficit to 18-12. The teams traded scores in a low-scoring quarter. Nobbe's two free throws closed the half with Linton-Stockton leading 22-16.
A Paul Oliver 3-pointer opened a big third quarter for the Miners. Linton-Stockton outscored the Chargers 23-6 in the quarter to lead 45-22. Nobbe had five of the Chargers' six points. Carson Parmer added a free throw as North trailed by 23 heading to the fourth quarter.
A Nathan Frady 3-pointer for Linton-Stockton followed by a bucket by Logan Webb opened the final eight minutes. North went on an 8-1 run. Nobbe's bucket off the Spears' assist started the run and Reid Messer's two free throws capped it. The Miners put the game away with an 8-0 run of their own en route to the 62-33 victory.
Nobbe led the Chargers with 17 points. Spears scored six points followed by Linkmeyer five, Muckerheide two, Messer two and Parmer one.
Hart had 29 points to lead the Miners. Oliver finished with 16 followed by Webb 11, Frady four and Wrigley Franklin two.
