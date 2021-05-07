BATESVILLE – After a rainy week, No. 1-ranked Oldenburg Academy got back on the field Thursday, beating Milan 8-2 at the Plex.
Chris Hautman got the start for the Twisters, and he was on fire. Hautman struck out the first seven batters he faced. In the second he had the rare "immaculate inning," when a pitcher strikes out all batters he faces using the minimum possible number of pitches (nine).
The Twisters took a 1-0 lead in the second when senior Patrick Thompson singled and then stole second. On the next pitch after the stolen base, junior Nick Folop hit a single to right field to score Thompson.
The Indians came roaring back in the fourth, scoring two runs and taking the lead.
After that, it was all Twisters. They broke the game open as they put a seven spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth.
Hautman would go five innings, striking out 12, walking one and allowing two runs (one earned). Senior Riley Schebler pitched the last two innings, allowing no hits, no walks and striking out two.
"It feels good to get back on the winning side of things," coach Doug Behlmer said. "We were a little jumpy the first few innings and swinging at bad pitches. We settled down and got our pitch and hit it; and we hit them hard."
The Twisters (9-3) will travel to Scottsburg on Saturday for a round robin with Scottsburg and Perry Central. The Twisters will play Scottsburg at 10 a.m. and Perry Central at 1 p.m.
