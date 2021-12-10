WALDRON - In a battle of No. 1 and No. 3 in Class A, the top-ranked Lady Mohawks held off the Lady Eagles of Jac-Cen-Del 51-48.
Waldron moves to 9-0 and JCD moves to 8-1.
The much anticipated battle between two of the top ranked teams in the state lived up to its billing. After one quarter of action, the teams were all tied at 9-9.
JCD poured in 17 points the second quarter to hold a 26-23 edge at halftime.
After the break, Waldron outscored the Lady Eagles 15-14 to cut the deficit to 40-38 heading to the fourth quarter.
With 4:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, JCD still held a two point lead, 44-42.
Waldron fought back and regain the lead 47-45 with 1:18 to play. The Lady Mohawks were able to make the plays to hold off the Lady Eagles 51-48. Waldron hit 9-of-12 free throws to secure the victory.
Annabelle Williams led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Desiree Sparks tallied nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Jalee Rider and Aundrea Cullen both finished with seven points. Reagan Hughes added six points, three rebounds and three assists. Emma Newhart had three points and two rebounds. Julia Meyer and Reece Obendorf both scored two points.
Waldron was led by Nichole Garner with 12 points. Bella Larrison added 11 points and Mackenzie Shaw had 10 points. Josee Larrison added eight points and Hadlie Ross scored seven points.
