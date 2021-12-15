OSGOOD - Led by three double-digit scorers, Class A No. 4 Jac-Cen-Del improved to 10-1 on the season with a 59-39 victory over North Decatur.
The Lady Chargers are now 10-4 and host Class A No. 1 Waldron on Friday. JCD travels to East Central on Thursday.
JCD's Annabelle Williams opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer. North countered with a pair of free throws from Clare Kinker. North took its first lead on a bucket by Kinker and two free throws from Madi Allen. Williams put the Lady Eagles back in front with another bomb.
Madelyn Bohman drove to the bucket to knot the game at 8-8. A 3-pointer from Olivia Neal gave JCD the lead the Lady Eagles would not relinquish again in the game. Neal's bucket off the Williams assist followed by Williams driving for the easy bucket put JCD on top 15-8. North cut the deficit to 17-11 before Reagan Hughes drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Lady Eagles on top 20-11 after one quarter.
Hughes scored to open the second quarter and Desiree Sparks added two more for a 24-11 JCD lead. Allen scored five straight for the Lady Chargers. After a bucket by Neal for JCD, Bohman scored for the Lady Chargers. JCD then went on a 7-0 run, capped by Aundrea Cullen's bucket on the fast break.
Following a North timeout, the Lady Chargers closed the first half on a 7-2 run. Kelsey Haley's 3-pointer started the spurt and Kinker's drive closed the half with North trailing 35-25.
Neither offense got going early in the third quarter. JCD was patient against the Lady Chargers' zone defense. Ella Kunz finally put some points on the board with 4:25 to play in the third quarter. Her bucket cut the deficit to eight. A 3-pointer from Cullen and one each from Julia Meyer and Neal gave JCD a 46-31 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
There was no comeback for the Lady Chargers in the fourth quarter as JCD opened the frame on a 7-2 run to open a 20-point advantage. Kacey Barker had North's lone two in that run by JCD. A traditional three point play by Allen cut the JCD lead to 17, but the Lady Chargers could not get any closer, falling 59-39.
For the Lady Chargers, Allen led the way with 12 points. Bohman was also in double figures with 11 points. Kinker finished with six points. Kunz had five points. Haley had three points and Barker finished with two points.
For the Lady Eagles, Neal tallied 14 points and five rebounds. Williams finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a team-high six assists. Hughes had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists. Cullen finished with seven points and three assists. Sparks had five points and four rebounds. Rider added four points, two rebounds and an assist. Meyer hit a 3-pointer and had two steals. Newhart chipped in with two points and three rebounds.
