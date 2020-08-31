GREENSBURG - Class A No. 9 North Decatur put up 51 points in the first half against visiting Edinburgh and cruised to the 58-8 conference win.
Reid Messer opened the scoring at the 9:55 mark of the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. North’s offense did not slow down as the Chargers added another four scores in the opening quarter.
Quarterback Carson Parmer hit Logan Koehne for the 8-yard TD. Koehne then scored on a 48-yard run. Rounding out the first-quarter scoring was James Evans' 38-yard pass reception from Parmer.
The second quarter was much of the same as the Chargers found the end zone three more times. Parmer connected with Evan Howell for a 28-yard TD pass. Noah Howell added a 5-yard TD run and a 27-yard TD reception from Parmer to round out the first half.
Koehne scored on a 68-yard pass play from Parmer in the third quarter to extend the lead to 58-0.
Edinburgh’s Riley Palmeter scored on an 18-yard run and added the 2-point conversion to make the final margin 58-8.
For the game, the Chargers rushed for 234 yards and passed for 207 yards. The Charger defense held the Lancers to 101 yards rushing and 73 yards passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.