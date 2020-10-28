The Sectional 47 football game this Friday between North Decatur and Knightstown will be played at Knightstown without fans in attendance. The only people allowed on the Knightstown school campus are essential personnel.
This is a mandate resulting from a recent increase in COVID-19 cases both in the Knightstown community and the State of Indiana. This decision was made with safety, both for the players and the fans, in mind.
Fans have two options for viewing the North Decatur at Knightstown sectional game this Friday.
Knightstown will have a webcast by Grant Guffey, Blake Burris and Shea Goodpaster at
https://www.facebook.com/michael.s.goodpaster.
Spectators can also use North Decatur Periscope with Matt Morris and Chris Koehne at
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1MYGNVooDYZGw. Those with the app just need to follow wtresportsnd.
At this time, should the Chargers advance and have the opportunity to host the sectional championship game on Nov. 6, fans will be permitted. This decision, however, will be subject to change depending upon the status of Decatur County at that time.
-Information provided
