GREENSBURG — North Decatur played host to Cambridge City Lincoln on a rare Thursday night game. The Chargers led at every break but needed a late bucket by Lance Nobbe to hold off the Golden Eagles 63-62.
North grabbed a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. Blake Spears hit a pair of 3-pointers en route to eight points for the Chargers. Lincoln’s Alex Bertsch countered with a pair of bombs and Tyler Wyles added four points, but Lincoln trailed by four at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers poured in 22 points in the second quarter. Nobbe had 12 points in the quarter, including a pair from downtown. Spears added five and Kaden Muckerheide had a bucket for North. The Eagles countered with 15 points from Wyles and five from Bertsch for their 20 points.
Muckerheide’s drive gave North a 34-28 lead. Two free throws from Spears stretched the lead to eight before Wyles closed the half with a bucket to make the halftime score 36-30.
Spears opened the scoring in the third quarter. Nobbe then found Xavier Adams for the easy bucket and 40-30 North lead. Wyles got the Eagles on the board with a 3-pointer. Spears answered on the other end off the Reid Messer assist. With North leading 48-38 on a Muckerheide 3-pointer from the top of the key, Lincoln responded with a 7-0 run. Gavin Trent scored to start the spurt and an Evan Stuckey 3-pointer capped the run with Lincoln trailing 48-45. Spears followed with a 3-pointer before Wyles scored to close the third quarter with North on top 51-47.
Lincoln closed the deficit to 53-52 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Bertsch. The Chargers answered with a bucket by Muckerheide and bucket by Nobbe off the Messer feed.
Lincoln took its first lead on a 3-pointer from Wyles, up 58-57. A Messer steal and bucket followed by two Spears free throws put North up 61-58.
Wyles gave the lead back to Lincoln with a steal and lay-up with :17.2 to play. Nobbe’s bucket with :05.2 was the game winner as the Chargers posted the 63-62 victory.
For North, Spears tallied 25 points, with five 3-pointers, and Nobbe added 20 points. Muckerheide finished with nine points. Messer scored five points. Adams and Conner Linkmeyer both had two points.
Lincoln was led by Wyles with 35 points and Bertsch with 19 points.
North won the junior varsity contest 51-18.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brayden Hancock with 11 points.
Aiden O’Dell, Cooper Parmer, Brady Mauer, Jack Koehne and Mason Morris all finished with six points. Brad Krieger added four points. Cole Davis, Marshal Snell and Owen Eldridge all had two points.
