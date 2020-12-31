GREENSBURG – A streak that lasted over four years ended Wednesday night.
Greensburg’s girls basketball team had won 33 straight home games until Noblesville handed the Pirates a 60-37 loss in the championship game of the annual holiday tournament.
The last time the Pirates walked off their home court following a loss came in 2017, when current seniors were freshmen playing their second game on varsity.
It was just the third home loss under coach Jason Simpson, who’s in his seventh year at helm. The Pirates are 63-3 at home since 2014, which is better than 95 percent.
Their last home loss came Nov. 4, 2017 against South Ripley. Before that, it was Dec. 6, 2014 when Connersville won in double overtime.
Greensburg finished its previous two seasons with 10-0 records at home. In fact, four of the past six seasons ended with a perfect mark at home.
Tournament play
The streak ended against a very good team, as evidenced by the final score. Noblesville came in with a 10-3 record and ranked No. 11 in 4A. The Millers have a deep roster, highlighted by sophomore Ashlynn Shade, who is one of the top-ranked players in her class.
The Pirates held Shade to 13 points, well below her average of 22 a game. However, she also grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven assists and four steals.
Greensburg struggled protecting the ball and knocking down shots against Noblesville’s 1-3-1 half-court trap.
Noblesville led 12-10 after the first before dominating the second and third quarters. The Millers outscored the Pirates 42-13 in that stretch.
Melina Wilkison led the Pirates with 14 points.
Janae Comer provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine.
Anna West scored six (all of which came in the first quarter). Taylor Cooney added five points and Emilee Ernstes chipped in three.
Noblesville got half of its points from off the bench, including a game-high 17 from Jayla Jones.
Greensburg beat Southport 46-33 earlier in the day. All of the scoring came from three players: Wilkison 20, West 18 and Cooney 8.
Up next
The Pirates will aim to bounce back Tuesday at East Central in another difficult matchup.
East Central (10-1) is ranked No. 4 in 4A. The Trojans blew out Jac-Cen-Del 63-32 during Wednesday’s game in Osgood. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 5 in 1A, had won eight straight.
Greensburg is 4-0 in Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference play, while East Central is 1-0. However, it’s essentially the de facto EIAC championship and the winner is expected to finish in first place.
Commented
