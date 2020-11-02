North football
KNIGHTSTOWN - In a stadium devoid of fans, the Chargers made their own noise by yet again winning on the road and advancing to the sectional championship with a 42-0 victory over the Knightstown Panthers. North moves to 9-2 on the season. The Panthers end their season at 6-4.
The game looked to be a defensive battle with the Chargers only finding the end zone one time in the first half, and that was off a 46-yard punt return by Logan Koehne.
The Chargers found their rhythm after the break and dominated the second half.
Reed Messer scored on a 12-yard run and added the extra point to push the Charger lead to 14-0. The lead grew to 21-0 on the 58-yard Koehne run and Messer extra point.
North put the game away in the fourth, matching those 21 points with 21 more.
Messer scored from 6-yards outs and added the PAT to extend the lead to 28-0. Noah Howell added a TD reception from Carson Parmer. The Messer PAT made it 35-0. Rounding out the scoring was Conner Messer on a 55-yard interception return for the touchdown. Reid Messer added the extra point to make the final margin 42-0.
While the Chargers’ offense racking up 368 yard of total offense is impressive, the real story in this game was the Chargers defense which posted its seventh shutout of the season and held the run dominant Panthers to 28 yards of rushing offense on 22 carries.
The Chargers host a familiar opponent in Milan in this Friday’s sectional championship game which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Chargers defeated Milan 21-20 in last year’s sectional title game. The Indians won the regular season game between these two programs on Sept. 18 at Milan by the final of 25-7. The Chargers have won six straight following that loss to Milan and the defense has yet to allow a point since the Sept. 18 match-up.
Greensburg football
One year ago, Greensburg and Franklin County played a one-point game in the first round of the sectional with the Pirates prevailing 27-26. In 2020, the Wildcats were one-point better than the Pirates in the sectional semifinal at Greensburg on Friday. Franklin County advanced to the sectional title game with a 19-18 victory.
Neither team put any points on the board in the first quarter. Franklin County opened the scoring in the contest in the second quarter with an 18-yard run by Hunter Tschaenn. Adam Kelly added the point after for the 7-0 Wildcat lead. That lead held up to halftime.
After the break, the Wildcats added to their lead as quarterback Kelly scored on the short run. The PAT was no good, but Franklin County led 13-0 at the 5:38 mark of the third quarter.
Greensburg got on the board on the next possession as Noah Schweinhart scored on the 1-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed. Franklin County led 13-6 late in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Pirates cut into the deficit again as quarterback Toby Brogan connected with Ethan Meadows on the TD pass. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Greensburg was within one at 13-12 half way through the final quarter.
With just over four minutes to play, Franklin County’s Tschaenn scored on a 9-yard run. The point after failed as the Wildcats led 19-12.
Greensburg struck back quickly as Brogan hit Adam Koester on the short pass. Koester then broke free for the 82-yard TD strike. The 2-point conversion failed to leave the score at 19-18 in favor of Franklin County.
The Wildcats’ offense ran out the rest of the time on the clock to seal the victory.
Brogan passed for better than 230 yards in the contest for the Pirates. Koester and Meadows led the Pirates in receiving yards and Best led the Pirates’ ground attack.
The Wildcats (6-2) host Lawrenceburg (10-1) for the sectional title this Friday.
