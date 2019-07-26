INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Athletics Department and head basketball coach Jason Gardner have announced that Isaac Loechle has been promoted to men’s basketball assistant coach after spending last season as the Jaguars’ Director of Operations.
A 2011 graduate of North Decatur High School, Loechle began coaching duties earlier this summer and joins Byron Rimm and Matt Dunn on head coach Jason Gardner’s staff.
“I’m definitely excited to move Isaac into a coaching role with us,” Gardner said. “I think he relates well to the guys and our guys relate well to him. He did a good job of keeping us organized and doing a lot of the work behind the scenes last year. He came highly recommended to us a year ago and then exceeded those recommendations with his hard work every single day. I know he’s hungry to keep us moving the right direction and helping us win games any way he can.
“I like the way our coaching staff has worked together since bringing him on board.”
Loechle joined the program last summer as Director of Operations and helped the Jaguars to a 16-win season. IUPUI’s 16 wins were the program’s most since winning 19 games in 2010-11 and the Jaguars qualified for postseason play for just the third time in the Division I era (1998-present). IUPUI earned a spot in the CIT, falling on the road at Marshall, 78-73.
Prior to IUPUI, Loechle was an assistant coach at Adrian (Mich.) College from 2016-2018, helping guide one of the biggest turnarounds in program history as they jumped from seven to 17 wins while he was on staff. They opened the year with an early season victory over No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater and ultimately climbed to No. 8 in the Great Lakes D3 Regional Rankings and received votes in the D3hoops.com Top 25.
Loechle was also an assistant coach for the 2016 NAIA National runner-up Saint Francis (Ind.) squad on the heels of having worked at Cathedral High School for former IUPUI staffer Andy Fagan.
His coaching roots trace back to owning his own player development business, Train To Perform. In addition, he founded the Indiana Legends AAU Program, which quickly ascended to a top program in the state of Indiana.
Story provided by IUPUI Athletics
