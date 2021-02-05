WALDRON - The combination of a good start and strong finish led visiting North Decatur to the 49-36 victory at Waldron on Thursday. North improves to 3-12. Waldron drops to 2-14.
Trent Gauck opened the scoring with a drive to the bucket for the Chargers. Waldron’s Tyler Bowlby answered for the Mohawks to tie the game early. North then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Carson Parmer and Lance Nobbe. That kick started a 13-0 run by North. Kaden Muckerheide had a steal and lay-up and Gauck followed with five straight points as the Chargers led 15-2.
Bowlby’s traditional three point play stopped the run. A bucket by Nobbe capped the first quarter with the Chargers in control 17-5.
Waldron outscored the Chargers 6-2 to start the second quarter. Bowlby had all six for the Mohawks. Andrew Tielking hit a pair of free throws for the Chargers. Later in the quarter, North pushed the lead to 11 on a 3-pointer by Conner Linkmeyer. Waldron’s Bryce Yarling answered with a triple to cut the deficit to 24-16. The teams traded buckets before Tielking hit two free throws for North. A Waldron free throw by Yarling ended the first half with the Chargers in front 28-19.
Parmer opened the scoring in the third quarter off the assist from Nobbe. After a free throw by Yarling for Waldron, Tielking scored for the Chargers. Waldron held the Chargers to just two more points the rest of the quarter and scored eight, six coming from Bowlby. At the end of three quarters, North led 34-28.
A Tielking bucket opened the fourth quarter. After Waldron’s Lucas Mitchell scored, Parmer scored off the assist from Nobbe. Nobbe then hit a free throw. Xavier Adams found Tielking with a nice assist to push the North lead to 41-30.
The run continued as Gauck dished the assist to Tielking and Parmer scored on the baseline drive. Waldon stopped the North run with a bucket by Bowlby, but North answered as Adams back cut to the bucket and Parmer found him for the easy bucket. Parmer’s bucket in the lane pushed the lead to 17 points before two late buckets by Yarling for Waldron made the final margin 49-36.
North was led by Tielking with 14 points, six rebounds and one assist. Parmer added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Lance Nobbe finished with nine points, a team-high seven rebounds and team-high four assists. Gauck had seven points, one rebound and one assist. Conner Linkmeyer had three points and two boards. Muckerheide had two points, one rebound and two assists. Adams added two points, five rebounds and three assists.
In the junior varsity game, North doubled-up Waldron 42-21.
Caiden Gahimer had a big game with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nate O’Dell finished with 13 points. Jack Koehne had seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Cole Davis finished with two points, seven boards and three assists. Ty Litmer added two points, three rebounds and three assists. Vincent Trenkamp had one point and two rebounds.
