GREENSBURG - The Mid-Hoosier Conference held its conference tournament on the Bridge and Meadow Nines at North Branch Golf Course on Saturday.
The Chargers cruised to the team title with a 331. This was the best 18-hole tournament of the season for the Chargers.
Morristown was second with 381. Hauser took third with 390. Edinburgh was fourth with 410 and Southwestern was fifth with 421.
Along with the team title, the Chargers had four of the six all-conference players.
Carson Parmer was the medalist for the meet, carding a 76 on the day, a new season low.
Collin Bryant finished tied for third overall with a score of 84. Collin had a rough start on the first nine, shooting a 45, but was able to recover well, putting up a 39 on the second nine.
Jack Koehne took fifth overall finishing with an 85.
Brady Espinda recorded a new low on the year with an 86, which was good enough for the sixth and final all-conference spot.
Cejay Parmer continued his good play, finishing the day with a new season low of 89.
The Chargers now have a week off before heading to the Shelbyville Invitational on June 2, and sectional on June 4.
-Information provided.
