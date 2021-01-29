GREENSBURG - After building a 15-point lead with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, North Decatur fought to hold off Edinburgh’s late rally to post the 49-44 victory. The Lady Lancers ended the game on an 11-1 run, but the early lead by North was too much to overcome.
North improves to 5-10 overall and 3-3 in the conference. Edinburgh moves to 6-11 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Edinburgh’s Callie Hancock opened the scoring in the game. North got on the board with a 3-pointer by Madelin Hoover. The teams traded buckets before the Lady Lancers got a bucket by Annelise Lollar and bucket by Gracie Crawhorn put Edinburgh in front by three. North’s Brittany Krieger hit a free throw to close the first quarter with Edinburgh leading 8-6.
North took control of the game in the second quarter. The Lady Chargers outscored Edinburgh 19-2 in the frame. Jenna Geis got things going for the Lady Chargers. Points from Haley Gorrell, Krieger, Madelyn Bohman and Ella Kunz pushed the North lead to 17-8. A free throw by Krieger made it a 10-point lead. Bohman’s rebound bucket and triple from Krieger pushed the lead to 23-8.
A runner in the lane by Lollar was all for the Lady Lancers in the quarter. Kunz’s bucket closed the half with North leading 25-10.
Edinburgh’s Lollar opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. North answered with a free throw and 3-pointer by Hoover. The lead grew to 18 points on a bucket by Bohman. The Lady Lancers rallied with an 8-0 run, including six straight by Lollar. A bucket by Gorrell and free throw by Bohman ended the third quarter with the Lady Chargers in front 37-22.
North extended the lead to 44-25 in the fourth quarter on back-to-back buckets by Morgan Stanley and Bohman. The Lady Lancers made their comeback with a 19-5 run, including 12 points from the charity stripe. Edinburgh scored the final eight points, but could not overcome the North lead and fell 49-44.
Bohman led North with 13 points followed by Geis eight, Krieger eight, Hoover seven, Gorrell seven, Krieger six, Kunz four and Stanley two.
Edinburgh was led by Lollar with 18 points. Hancock and Crawhorn both had 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.