COLUMBUS – North Decatur traveled to Otter Creek golf course for the Hauser Invitational. North had a good day on the course, carding a team total 344 to take second place in the11-team field.
Greenwood Christian won the team title with a 325 total. North was second with 344 followed by Scottsburg 356, Triton Central 368, Henryville 370, Heritage Christian 384, Hauser 386, Morristown 407, Trinity Lutheran 410, Southwestern 433 and Edinburgh 436.
Carson Parmer was the low man for the Chargers with a final score of 80, which was good enough for seventh overall.
He was followed closely by Collin Bryant with a score of 81, eighth place overall.
Jack Koehne played very well and came in with an 85 on the day.
Cejay Parmer and Brady Espinda both had a hard time on the first nine, shooting 55 and 51 respectively, but recovered very well on the second nine, ending with final scores of 99 and 98.
Connersville 179, North 181
GREENSBURG – The Chargers welcomed the Spartans to their home course of North Branch for a 9-hole match on Friday on the Prairie course. It was a cold, wet night, as it rained the majority of the time the boys were out on the course.
Freshman Jack Koehne was the low man for the Chargers, shooting a season low 43 on the night.
Junior Brady Espinda performed well in his first varsity appearance, carding a 44.
The final two scores counting for the Chargers were Collin Bryant with a 45, and Carson Parmer with a 49. Cejay Parmer ended the night with a 50.
The junior varsity squad got to play as well. Austin Gould, Xavier Adams, and Austin Shafer tied for the lowest Charger JV score, each shooting a 51. Evan Yoder, with a 54, was the fourth score of the night, giving the JV their lowest team total of the season at a 207, and the win over Connersville’s JV, who ended with a team total of 228.
