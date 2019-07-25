North, South play for Bucket in only 29 days

We are 29 days away from the 49th annual Civil War Football Bucket game.
The North Decatur Chargers, winners of the last two bucket games, will host this year’s meeting on Aug. 23.
This year, the Chargers will look for their third 3-peat in Civil War game history. From 1991-93 and from 1998-2000 the Chargers claimed the bucket three straight times.
South Decatur has twice won the bucket four straight times. From 1987 through the 1990 state championship, the Cougars won the bucket and again from 2001-04 they won the bucket.
The Cougars also have a 3-peat from 2008-10.
On the Chargers home field, where this year’s game is played, the Chargers hold a 14-10 win advantage.
The all-time series is 25-23 in favor of the Cougars.
While the bigger picture shows fierce competition between the two schools, looking closely, the games are rarely ever very tightly contested.
On average, the winning team scores 29 points to the losing team’s nine points — a 20 point difference on average.
1987’s game saw the most combined points in Bucket game history with 70 points scored. South Decatur won that game 50-20.
The game in 2007 was the lowest scoring game with a combined 10 points. North Decatur won that game 7-3.
Kickoff for the 2019 season and the bucket game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Nils Parnell contributed to this story.
