The Lady Charger volleyball team opened the season with a 4-set victory over Eastern Hancock. North posted the 25-23, 24-26, 25-14 and 27-25 win.
For the Lady Chargers, Caroline Stapp and Hayley Gorrell both had 18 kills, followed by Madelyn Bohman with 16.
Sami Luttel had 39 assists of 132 total sets for the night. Jenna Geis led blocking with five solo blocks and Bohman with three solo blocks. Stapp led the team in serving with six aces and 40 serve receive passes.
The team had an overall serving average of almost 90 percent in play.
Union County 3, North 1
The Lady Chargers volleyball team fell to Union County on the road in four sets 25-6, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-8.
Sophomore setter Sami Luttel led the team with 28 assists of 118 attempts. Hitters Caroline Stapp had 13 kills followed by Madelyn Bohman with seven kills and Haley Gorrell with five kills. Stapp led digs with 23. Anna Burkhart and Brittany Krieger and Luttel tied with 12-of-13 attempts.
