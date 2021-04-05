GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers softball team split a pair of games on Saturday.
North lost the first game to Brownstown Central 13-2. North scored one run in the bottom of the second and one in the bottom of the fifth. North had five hits in the contest.
Haley Arthur pitched four innings for North with five strikeouts. Keisha Crosland pitched one inning with one strikeout.
The Lady Chargers bounced back to knock off the Southwestern Lady Rebels 17-2. North blew the game open with a 7-run fourth inning and a 5-run fifth inning.
Kaylin Muckerheide, Sarah Swain and Crosland all had three hits for North. Crosland added four RBIs. Muckerheide and Kennedy Stier both drove in three runs. Swain and Lilli Tatman both reached base twice via walks.
Crosland pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts.
