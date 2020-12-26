Jill (Morton) McFarling sat on her couch last week next to the fireplace, which she had lit. After all, it was going to be “really cold” that day in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“It’s only going to get up to 62,” McFarling said.
The former North Decatur standout brought plenty of heat to the basketball court when she played for the Chargers from 1992-96.
While working from home, McFarling took some time to reflect on her achievements and those who helped assist her 2 1/2 decades earlier.
On it being 25 years since she played for North Decatur
It feels like a while, but it does make you feel pretty ancient. Making the 25-year-anniversary team, wow, that makes me feel old.
Memories this has stirred up
I don’t really get on Facebook a lot, but I did see a couple comments by former teammates. Our AAU team was pretty much the Indiana All-Star team. Lauren Rice, who ended up at Duke, she commented about “more Mohr Magic.” That was our team name. I think about those girls a lot. AAU ball was a big part of my youth growing up. I think eight of the 13 All-Stars were from our AAU team. It was really, really fun times traveling the country with those guys. Obviously, Indiana All-Stars was a good time, especially since it was with those girls again.
Support at North
You think of the people who helped you, especially my coaches at North Decatur, coach (Dennis) Crowe who passed, and assistant coach Brenda Reid. Julie Record and Margaret Davis were coaches in other sports. Sue Ploeger was one of my junior high coaches. So all of those people were great, along with Mr. (Joe) Stanley (athletic director), Mr. (Don) Criswell (principal), Gary Cook and all the administration people. It brings back thoughts of those people. But, again, wow that was a long time ago. You get up to this age and it’s hard to even remember some people’s names, I tell ya.
WNBA career
It was very, very brief. I had struggled a lot my senior year (at Louisville) with a lot of injuries. After I was drafted (by Charlotte), I tore my hamstring down there in a preseason game I think it was. I just decided it was time to hang it up; I was falling apart. I think I was down there a month or two and just decided to come back and finish school. And then I started coaching there at North Decatur (she coached the Chargers during the 2000-01 and 01-02 season, amassing a 24-19 record).
Up to these days
When we moved (to Arizona from Savannah, Georgia) in January, my husband (Paul) was taking a new job in Scottsdale, Arizona. I was going to quit my job at Gulfstream Aerospace, but they offered me remote work. So I sit in Scottsdale, Arizona and do data analytics for the engineering group at Gulfstream. So all a bunch of math stuff; that’s what I got my degree in, math.
Making the Silver Anniversary team
It’s always great being selected to anything in a positive way. It makes me proud of my accomplishments, but at the same time it’s probably more so proud of the people who helped me get there. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame people asked us to fill out some information and submit it. I was like, oh, I really don’t want to do all of this. But just like always, my mother always helps get everything and do everything. So she sent me a lot of the stats that I didn’t have or didn’t know. She helped me get all of that together. That’s always been the case. My parents (Raymond and Kathleen Morton) have always been so supportive, as well as my grandparents and my brothers. It always makes you think how many people helped you get to a place that you really wanted to get, and you could’ve never done it alone.
