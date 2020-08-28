GREENSBURG – The Lady Chargers needed just three sets to defeat visiting Franklin County. North posted a 25-21, 25-4 and 25-19 win over the Lady Wildcats.
All five seniors were leaders on the court and in the stat book, making this a memorable night. Senior Anna Burkhart led digs with 13, followed by sophomore Sami Luttel with nine.
For aces, sophomore Madelyn Bohman led with eight, followed by senior Brittany Krieger with five and sophomore Caroline Stapp with four.
Krieger and Bohman tied for playable serve receptions with eight each. Senior Haley Gorrell was at the top of the attacks chart with 10 kills, followed by Stapp with nine kills. Senior Jenna Geis was 100% on attack attempts and senior Abby Hartman led with two attacks from the right side. Luttel put up 26 assists for attackers out of 74 attempts.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers fell to Franklin County 15-25, 25-16 and 15-9.
For North, Ella Kuntz had two solo blocks. Lainey Crites and Madison Mots both had two aces.
