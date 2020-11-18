North Decatur has been accepted into the Mid-Eastern Conference (MEC) for football beginning in the fall of 2021.
The MEC is currently a 10-school conference, however, only four of those schools currently have football programs. North Decatur will join Eastern Hancock, Monroe Central, Shenandoah and Wes-Del in the football portion of the conference.
North Decatur has been a member of the Mid-Indiana Football Conference (MIFC), but due to the low number of players at several of the member schools the conference voted to suspend operations until at least 2023.
Due to this and the overall uncertainty of the future of the conference, the Chargers chose to permanently leave the MIFC and join the MEC.
North Decatur will remain a member of the Mid-Hoosier Conference (MHC) for all other sports.
North Decatur’s 2021 Football Schedule is as follows:
Aug 13 – at Tri (scrimmage)
Aug 20 – South Decatur
Aug 27 – at Eastern Hancock
Sept 3 – Monroe Central
Sept 10 – at Shenandoah
Sept 17 – at Lapel
Sept 24 – at Rushville
Oct 1 – North Davies
Oct 8 – Switzerland County
Oct 15 – at Wes-Del
