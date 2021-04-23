BATESVILLE - Playing the front nine at Hillcrest Country Club, three high school teams faced difficult conditions during Thursday's match. Pin placements, green speeds and wind provided a stiff challenge, and North Decatur answered the test the best.
The Chargers shot a 188, edging Batesville (193) and topping Hauser (220).
ND sophomore Carson Parmer and Batesville senior Dean Campbell shared medalist honors, with each shooting an eight-over 43.
Other scores for the Chargers were Collin Bryant 45, Jack Koehne 50, Cejay Parmer 50, Austin Gould 53 and Xavier Adams 56.
Other scores for the Bulldogs were Austin Pohlman 49, Jackson Wanstrath 50, Jack Abplanalp 51, Kyle Williamson 56 and Lleyton Ratcliffe 59.
Batesville won the junior varsity match 212-230. Logan Fletcher was the medalist, shooting a 48.
Other JV scores for the Bulldogs were Eli Weiler 50, Frank Forebeck 54, Leo Moody 60 and Grant Peters 62
Brady Espinda led the Chargers JV squad with a 50. Others scores were Chris Gauck 52, Evan Yoder 60, Mason Smith 68 and Austin Schwartz 74.
Up next
Batesville will compete Monday in the Ripley County Tournament. Jac-Cen-Del is the host school, so the teams will play North Branch Golf Course.
North Decatur play Tuesday at The Links at Rising Star Casino Resort against Rising Sun and Oldenburg Academy.
