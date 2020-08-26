GREENSBURG - The Lady Charger golf team hosted Morristown on Senior Night for North Decatur. The Lady Chargers posted a 243-257 victory over the Yellow Jackets on the Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course.
North celebrated seniors Katy Kinker, Laronda Schwartz, Kenda Sieg and Rilie Sieg.
Katy Kinker led the way for the Lady Chargers with a 52.
Laronda Schwartz carded a 62.
Riley Sieg had a personal best 64.
Kenda Sieg finished with a personal best 65.
