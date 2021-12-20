GREENSBURG - In 2018, the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame was created to recognize outstanding athletes and their accomplishments during their Charger careers. So far 16 individuals, and soon to be 19, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The North Decatur Hall of Fame has now begun a new effort to recognize teams and their accomplishments. In addition to annually inducting individual athletes into the Hall of Fame, North now will begin to recognize special teams each year as well.
The first team to experience this honor is also the first team in North Decatur history to win a sectional championship. North Decatur opened its doors in 1967 and a mere three years later won a basketball sectional championship.
This team recorded a record of 16-7 during the 1969-70 season.
During the sectional that year, North defeated Morton Memorial 71-58 in the semifinal. North then went on to win the sectional title by defeating Rushville 73-60.
The next week North played in the regional and lost to eventual regional champs and Sweet 16 finalist South Ripley in triple overtime.
The members and coaches of the team included:
- Charles Beatty
- Tom Harford
- John Miller
- Jerry Wiley
- Paul Corya (deceased)
- Robin Dearinger (deceased)
- Garry Perry (deceased)
- Mark Wenning
- Ray Morton
- Steve Bohman
- Ernie Gauck
- James Westerfeld
- David Creech, manager
- Dennis Noah, manager (deceased)
- Dave Horn, coach
- Glenn Hatfield, coach
