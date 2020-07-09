Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is.
In a “normal” year, we would be in about week No. 7 of our summer leagues. As this year is far from normal, we had our first summer league last Thursday night. We started the Thursday No Tap with 32 bowlers on 8 teams. They came out firing as we had six 300 games and five 800 series.
In a normal year, it would have been about 10 weeks since you last bowled, but for most of you it’s been about 17 weeks. That being said, it should not be surprising that we are starting first phase of organizing this year fall leagues.
In this first phase, we ask all captains to let us know of their teams intentions. Bowlers who would like to get involved should also check in and let us know. We will have leagues on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can call me at Rushville Bowl 765-932-5389, email at mrbowling1@frontier.com or call my cell 765-561-7573.
We remind everyone affiliated with any type group that we are a great avenue for fundraising. We can provide you with 2 or 3 different ways to have a fun evening out and raise money at the same time.
See everybody next week.
