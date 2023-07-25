As I sat down at the computer Monday morning, I glanced over at my planner and was caught a little off guard. Fall sports practice begins this Friday for girls golf and Monday for the rest of the sports.
I just return from a trip to Florida for summer vacation and some how the new fall sports season is now right in front of me.
Girls golf teams can begin official practice Friday and the first contest can be as early at July 31.
Boys tennis, boys and girls cross country, boy and girls soccer, girls volleyball and football can all begin official practice July 31.
Aug. 3 is the official start of contact practice for football.
All those sports except football can have their first contest starting Aug. 12. Football’s first game under the Friday night lights will be Aug. 18.
Here are a few other important dates for the 2023 high school fall sports season:
Girls golf: Sectional – Sept. 15, 16 and 18; Regional – Sept. 23
Boys tennis: Sectional – Sept. 26-30; Regional – Oct. 3-4
Cross country: Sectional – Oct. 14; Regional – Oct. 21
Girls soccer: Sectional – Oct. 2, 3, 5 and 7; Regional – Oct. 12 and 14
Boys soccer: Sectional – Oct. 2, 4, 6 and 7; Regional – Oct. 11 and 14
Girls volleyball: Sectional – Oct. 10, 12 and 14; Regional – Oct. 21
Football: Sectional – begins Oct. 20; Regional – Nov. 10
Another thing to note and watch as the postseason arrives later in the fall for high school sports, there is no semistate round for girls golf or cross country. State qualifiers in those sports will come from advancing out of the regional.
It should be another exciting high school sports season in our area. I’ll see you on the courts, course and gridiron.
