Last Friday, North Decatur’s Reid Messer became the latest area football player to play in the annual North/South All-Star football game. Messer enjoyed the time and was grateful for all who supported him.
“It was a once in a life time experience. The memories and friendship I made will last a lifetime,” Messer said. “Being able to compete against and learn from the best of the best in the state of Indiana was truly a blessing.”
“I am so grateful to have so many amazing people in my life that want to see me succeed and I couldn’t thank them all enough for coming to watch and support me,” Messer added.
Messer will head to Taylor University in the fall to continue his education and play football for the Trojans.
Speaking of college athletes, here is an update on a few local athletes playing sports at the next level or even higher. These are not all of the area athletes. If you have information on others, send them my way (aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com) and I will update the readers.
Melina Wilkison
The former Lady Pirates completed her sophomore campaign for the Ohio State University softball team. Wilkison led the Buckeyes in batting average at .373. She had 66 total hits (first on team), 14 doubles (second on team), 7 triples (first on team) and 11 home runs (first on team).
Wilkison drove in 44 runs and scored 50 runs, both team bests. She was seventh in the Big Ten in batting average, 10th in RBIs, first in triples, third in slugging percentage, seventh in doubles and third in hits.
Wilkison used her speed for those doubles and triple, but also on the base paths. She stole 13 bases, also a team high. Wilkison was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Midwest Region Second Team.
Wilkison’s work did not stop on the field. She earned 2023 Academic Big Ten Honors.
Bryan Hoeing
The Batesville native was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2019 and made his MLB debut in 2022.
This season with the Marlins, Hoeing has appeared in 22 games and started six. He has a 1-2 record with a 4.67 ERA in 44.1 innings. Hoeing has 35 strikeouts and 18 walks.
In his most recent appearance on the hill, Hoeing pitched one shut out inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and had one strike out.
Zach Britton
Batesville graduate Zach Britton is playing for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Double A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Currently on the 7-day injured list, Britton has 12 hits, one home run and four RBIs this season.
Andrew Welage
The former Pirate standout on the hardwood appeared in all 33 games this past season for Wright State, averaging 6.7 points per game, including nine double figure scoring games.
As a junior, Welage had a career-high 19 points against Milwaukee and a career-high eight rebounds against Miami (Ohio). He connected on .477 of his 3-point field goal attempts (31-65) and shot .854 (35-41) from the charity stripe.
Lane Sparks
The Greensburg graduate, now playing at Huntington University, averaged 19.3 points per game for the Foresters in his sophomore season.
Sparks shot 39.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 85.8 from the free throw line. He pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game and dished out 1.7 assists per game.
Huntington was 24-8 on the season and 14-4 in conference play. The Foresters reached the NAIA National Tournament in Alexandria, La.
Logan Smith
The former Pirate led the Indiana University South Bend Titans baseball team in batting average this spring at .390. Smith tallied 69 total hits, 15 doubles, a team-high six triples and tied for the team lead in home runs with seven. Smith also drove in 36 runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.