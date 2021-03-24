GREENSBURG – It’s a cloudy and breezy day, but warm for one of the first days of spring. Most members of Greensburg’s track and field team are wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts as they finish running laps around the track.
“Nice job, all the way through!” coach Katina Tekulve shouts.
“Nice, Wyatt! You’ve had a good day today. Nice job.
“Good job, Caleb. Push all the way through, Caleb. Don’t take it easy.”
The Pirates are busy preparing for the upcoming season, with many of them highly motivated to perform their best in meets in April and May. However, they aren’t as many members this year as the program typically attracts.
“Our numbers are down,” Tekulve said. “We should have quite a bit more.”
Greensburg has 25 boys and 22 girls on its team currently.
Shawn Ruble, who’s in his 10th year coaching the boys, said he typically has around 40 boys to start the season.
Tekulve, who’s in her ninth year coaching the girls, has no doubt why the numbers are down.
“I definitely think it’s pandemic related,” she said.
The Pirates start training in January each year. Their first meet is typically an indoor meet in early March, which they got in last year before the shutdown. However, they never were able to return to the track.
“I think so many of these kids, you work so hard. With the track season, they never could see that light at the end of the tunnel. Even though fall sports and winter sports they may have been quarantined, that type of thing, at least they’ve been able to come back. And we never got that last spring. So I think that’s part of it,” Tekulve said.
“The other thing is, so many of them got jobs and made a lot of money.”
Because of the lower numbers, expectations might be tempered for team results. However, the coaches have high hopes for many individuals.
Brenner Hanna is clearly the most experienced and decorated runner. The senior, who will compete next year for Indiana University, has competed at state as a freshman and sophomore.
Hanna won the 1600 at sectional two years ago, while finishing second in the 800. She advanced to state with top-three finishes at regional, then placed 14th at state in the 1600 and 26th in the 800.
Hanna medaled at the state cross country meet this past fall after finishing 19th.
Another athlete the coaches have high hopes for is Emarie Jackson. She’s a freshman who will compete in shot put and discus. Her father, Dave Jackson, is on staff as the throwers coach.
“She’s got a lot of potential,” Tekulve said. “She trained all winter long. So she’s chomping at the bit. She’s ready to actually compete.”
Josie Nobbe is a high jumper who has been working very hard, including the past two weeks during Spring Break.
“She’s really focused and driven, so she’s got a high motivation,” Tekulve said. “We expect her to do pretty good in high jump.”
Another jumper who has shown exceptional ability is Elizabeth Mitchell. She’s jumped over 17 feet in the long jump at indoor meets. If Mitchell can do that at an outdoor meet, she’ll easily break the school record of 16-6.
For the boys, junior Matthew Stewart is expected to shine at pole vault.
Eli Moore is a sophomore high jumper who the coaches could foresee making it to regional.
“He’s got some real potential,” Tekulve said.
Kole Stephens, Sawyer Sanders and Jonathon Ralston were freshmen two years ago when they competed on the 4x800 relay, which finished second at sectional and competed at regional.
Greensburg has four coaches on staff: Tekulve, Ruble, Jackson and Taryn Owens.
Owens recently joined the staff. She competed in heptathlon in college, Tekulve said, giving her experience in a variety of events.
“Having her on our staff is huge, because we’ve never really had a pole vault coach,” Tekulve said.
Others are helping as volunteers coaching long jump and high jump.
“Luckily, we’re in a great community where people help out,” Tekulve said.
The coaches are tasked with getting the athletes ready to compete, while also figuring out their strengths and what events in which they should compete.
“We’ve got some kids who this is their first year ever doing track,” Ruble said. “So we need to make sure we find a good fit for them, whether it’s an event on the track or a field event.”
The Pirates will begin the season April 8 with a home meet against Batesville. They’ll also host meets April 10, April 13 and April 27.
The big meets are in May. The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference meet is slated for May 11 at Rushville and the sectionals are May 18 (girls) and May 20 (boys).
“A lot of these first meets, we’re kind of training through them to be honest with you, because our focus is conference and sectionals,” Tekulve said. “Obviously, we’re gonna get to that level where we’re ready to compete, but we’re not looking to compete by any means in the month of April.”
