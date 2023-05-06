Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.