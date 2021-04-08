LAWRENCEBURG – Oldenburg Academy's baseball team was on the right side of history Wednesday when it played at Lawrenceburg. The Twister baseball program has never run-ruled the Tigers in the programs history – until Wednesday's 12-1 win.
The Twisters jumped out to an early 2-0 as senior Chris Hautman doubled in two runs. The Tigers cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first with a home run. That would be the Tigers only run and hit for the entire game.
The Twisters broke it open in the fourth where they put up 10 runs. Senior Andrew Oesterling hit a three-run home run. This was Oesterling's first home run of the year.
On the mound, Hautman got the start and the win. He pitched two innings, giving up one run on one hit.
Oesterling pitched three innings, giving up no hits and striking out five while walking two.
The Twisters are now 3-0 on the season. They have scored 32 runs while only allowing just one earned run.
"It's always nice to get a win, but this was a huge win for this team and the OA baseball program," coach Doug Belmer said. "We hit the ball hard all over the field, our pitching was fantastic and our defense made some great plays."
The Twisters will look to keep the winning streak going at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rising Sun.
