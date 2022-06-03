INDIANAPOLIS — Oldenburg Academy’s tennis team made school history by advancing to the quarterfinals of the state finals for the first time.
The Lady Twisters traveled to Center Grove for the quarterfinal match-up with Delta. The No. 20 Lady Eagles held off Oldenburg 3-2 to advance to the semifinal of the state finals.
Oldenburg’s Isabel Price was defeated at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 by Gwendolyn Clark to give Delta a 1-0 lead.
Oldenburg’s Evie Vanderpohl fell at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1 to Brylee Beckley as the Lady Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the match.
Oldenburg picked up a point at No. 2 doubles with the 6-4, 6-3 win by Mary Hunter and Emma Back over Delta’s Madelyn Haley and Iva Witter, cutting the Delta advantage to 2-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Oldenburg’s Mimi Wilder and Evelyn Storms were defeated 6-3, 6-3 by Delta’s Maggie Hunt and Janet Wegener to advance the Lady Eagles to the semifinal round of the state finals.
At No. 2 singles, Oldenburg’s Alyssa Wanstrath defeated Delta’s Gabby Knight 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.
The Lady Twisters were also honored with several postseason awards, announced by the IHSTECA (Indiana High School Tennis Coach Association).
Alyssa Wanstrath and Emma Back were both selected as Academic All-State.
Mimi Wilder and Evelyn Storms were named All-District in doubles. Isabel Price was named All-District in singles.
