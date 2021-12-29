OLDENBURG – The Oldenburg Academy Athletic Department in conjecture with the OASIS Athletic Boosters have inducted their 2021 Ammann-Brinkmoeller Athletic Hall of Fame class. Due to COVID-19, this event did not take place last year.
This year’s class includes Rosie Oberting (former Athletic Director), Cathy Hamilton (Volleyball Head Coach), Kirsten Ricke (Class of 2015), Andy Eckstein (Class of 2006) and Sarah Wilder (Class of 2015).
- Oberting spent five years (1983-1988) as the Athletic Director back when OA was known as “Immaculate Conception Academy ‘’ (ICA). She made facility improvements all throughout OA; she upgraded the basketball backboards from a plastic material to the glass backboards; she had volleyball sleeve socket floor anchors installed; and created the first weight room for the young ladies attending the Academy. She initiated fundraisers for new uniforms and equipment.
- Hamilton spent five years (1983-1988) in various roles at ICA. Her most notable role was being the volleyball coach. She was the head coach of the first volleyball sectional championship in 1986. The following year, 1987, she guided the volleyball team to another sectional championship along with a Top-20 state ranking. She helped AD Rosie Oberteig with a lot of projects behind the scenes during her tenure.
- Ricke is a 2015 graduate of Oldenburg Academy. During her time at OA, she played basketball, soccer, and track. She was most remembered for her accomplishments on the basketball court. She ranks in the top in numbers categories: second in points (1,102), first in assists (250), first in steals (313), and first in free throws made (229). She holds many single game records, including, steals (10; she accomplished this feat twice), assists (12), and free-throws made (14).
- Eckstein is a 2006 graduate of Oldenburg Academy. During his time at OA he played baseball, basketball and tennis. He was a 3-time sectional champion (2003, 2004 and 2005) in baseball. On the baseball field, he is ranked in the top-5 in numerous categories: fifth in career at-bats (282), second in career runs scored (89), fifth in career hits (86), third in slugging pct. (.486), fourth in career doubles (19), first in career home runs (10), second in career RBIs (78). In basketball, Eckstein currently ranks fourth in career points scored (846). His brother, Jason Eckstein, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
- Wilder is a 2015 graduate of Oldenburg Academy. During her time at OA, she played tennis and soccer. She was a 2-time regional tennis team champion (2012, 2015), an All-State honorable mention (2012-2013), All-State Second Team (2014), and team captain in both tennis and soccer. Wilder ranks No. 1 in career wins (84). She was selected as an Indiana North-South All-Star (2015). On the soccer field, she was First Team All-State (2013), First Team All-District (2013), an Indiana North-South All-Star (2013). After Wilder graduated from OA, she continued her academic and athletic career at DePauw University. While competing at the collegiate level, Wilder ranked in the Top-16 in NCAA for doubles (2018). In 2018, she was a national qualifier. She was a 4-time Tiger Pride Honor Roll recipient and once named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.